Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot dog festival on Saturday.

This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals...

“You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.

And for some their appreciation of the day goes to a whole new level.

“This is one of my favorite holidays,” said 8-year-old Rachael.

A main attraction of the day was the hot dog eating contest.

After competing in 2019 this year’s champion came in with a strategy.

“I ate the ten hot dogs first, and then I dumped the buns into the water, and it went down super easy,” said Alan Dill of Lincoln, ME.

And there was a cupcake eating contest for the little ones.

“I just stuffed my face. I wanted to win,” 8-year-old Racheal said of her strategy in the cupcake eating contest.

Given the name of the day there were plenty of hot dogs for sale. But of course, vendors and food trucks sold an abundance of food options.

The day had activities for people of all ages including a special area for kids to play.

“Oh yeah, he’s been coming since he was a really little boy, I remember he was on his tricycle about five, six months old riding around,” said Tiffany Oliver when speaking of her 5-year-old son Ashton.

This day, like the red-hot dog is something unique to Maine.

“it’s a fantastic day for the town where everybody gets together and people from away show up and it’s just a wonderful time and they’re reading all my children over in the hot dog tent,” said the hot dog costume clad man.

If you missed out on getting to see the festival in person hopefully this story has allowed, you to “ketchup” with the day’s events.

