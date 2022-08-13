Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Friday night.
According to Belfast Police, 30-year old Tristan Fontenelle of Searsmont was riding her bike...
heading west on route 3 in the east-bound shoulder... just before 9 pm Friday...
when she was struck by a vehicle heading east.
Fontenelle was taken to Waldo General Hospital and treated for head injuries.
Belfast Police say the vehicle involved may possibly be a 2018 to 2024 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck...
which will me missing both the passenger side mirror and front window.
Officials are asking that anyone who has information about the hit-and-run to contact the Belfast Police department.
