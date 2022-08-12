Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Liberty man

A cannon and a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle were among the numerous “high-value” stolen...
A cannon and a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle were among the numerous “high-value” stolen items found in the home, officials said.(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Maine (WMTW) - A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person.

Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty.

Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl, officials say.

The drugs were just part of the haul police found inside the home. Officials found several firearms, as well as drug scales and around $8,500 in believed drug proceeds.

Authorities say two convicted felons were also inside Libby’s home at the time; 28-year-old Felichia Glidden and 56-year-old Randall Smith.

Officials said Glidden had methamphetamines and prescription drugs, while Smith is accused of having methamphetamine, $1,700 in drug proceeds and two pistols.

A cannon and a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle were among the numerous “high-value” stolen items found in the home, officials said.

Libby, Glidden and Smith are facing a multitude of charges.

Authorities are asking those who may know who owns the cannon to contact them at 207-624-7076 and ask for Cpl. Scott Quintero.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Maine CDC: Pediatric case of monkeypox identified in state
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
Rockland Police
Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree
The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday in...
Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday