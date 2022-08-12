Skowhegan Fair returns with new and familiar elements

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - From local food to the Ferris wheel - even a human cannonball - the 204th Skowhegan State Fair gates opened Thursday.

The president of the fair, Tom Dillon, says it is the longest running agriculture fair in the country.

He says they did not close during World War II, and although the pandemic affected them in 2020, they were back in full last year and this year as well.

A special for opening day - tickets were just a dollar for both adults and children.

This year, the fair added a new activity - the human cannonball.

Crowds gathered to watch as one of the talents was tossed in the air at 60 mph.

“The Fair has had good support over the years, and it has a lot of support,” Fair President Tom Dillon said. “Now all fairs need to have outside support or they just don’t exist anymore. And this fair has been fortunate enough to have the kind of people that are willing to put their time and to make it a success.”

The fair runs through August 20.

