Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield.

Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road.

Officers from several departments responded.

By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

