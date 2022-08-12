Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield.

Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road.

Officers from several departments responded.

By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.