Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they’re investigating at least five complaints of property “tagged” with graffiti overnight.

They say the graffiti included racist and vulgar language.

According to Village Soup, among the targets hit by vandals was the CedarWorks playset at Mildred Merrill Park.

Police say incidents happened on Admonstem Avenue, North Main Street, and Harbor Park between the hours 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday.

They’re asking anyone in these areas with security cameras to review them to look for any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan DuHamel at DDuhamel@RocklandMaine.Gov or by calling 594-0316 Ext. 244.

