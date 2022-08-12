Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday

The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday in...
The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday in Dexter.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday, August 13 in Dexter.

The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is making a return.

There will be a 5K Road Race, live entertainment, a duck race, and an appearance by Chase, Ryan, and Ashley from the hit TV show Maine Cabin Masters.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can stop by for photos, autographs, or just to say hi!

The goal of the event is to draw more visitors to Dexter.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Rockland Police
Rockland Police seeks information on vandalism spree
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
A man is dead following an early morning fire at a home in Franklin County.
Man killed in fire at Maine home; Wife, 2 children escape early morning flames
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
293 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine