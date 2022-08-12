Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday, August 13 in Dexter.

The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is making a return.

There will be a 5K Road Race, live entertainment, a duck race, and an appearance by Chase, Ryan, and Ashley from the hit TV show Maine Cabin Masters.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can stop by for photos, autographs, or just to say hi!

The goal of the event is to draw more visitors to Dexter.

