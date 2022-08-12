Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday, August 13 in Dexter.
The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is making a return.
There will be a 5K Road Race, live entertainment, a duck race, and an appearance by Chase, Ryan, and Ashley from the hit TV show Maine Cabin Masters.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can stop by for photos, autographs, or just to say hi!
The goal of the event is to draw more visitors to Dexter.
Click here for a full schedule of events.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.