Mix of sun and clouds with coastal showers this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is sitting off to our west, over the northern Midwestern states, this evening. This will keep conditions tonight and tomorrow relatively calm. However, a low pressure system will track just to our east Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Showers are possible along the coast Saturday evening and night as the low passes. Otherwise, the area of high pressure will stick around through Monday.

The high pressure system will begin to move out on Tuesday. Another low pressure system will make its approach from the south and track into the Northeast through the rest of the week. Must-needed moisture is expected as showers are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The low will move out on Friday. The Penobscot region into Downeast areas could pick up between 1-2″ of rain over the next 7 days. As of now, it looks like the heaviest amounts will fall in Washington County.

Temperatures will be mostly in the low 70s to low 80s through the weekend and into next week. Dew points will remain below 60° through the first part of the week, keeping humidity in comfortable territory.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 52-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 74-78°. North wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few isolated showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. East wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

