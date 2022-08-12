Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Shower Possible Downeast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. This will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs this afternoon. The cold front that brought some showers to the area last night sits just off to our east, close enough that it could allow a few isolated showers to develop this afternoon over Downeast locales. Otherwise, expect a dry day for much of the state. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 50s to near 60°.

High pressure will bring us another good day Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our south, over the Gulf of Maine, during the day. As this moves northward and approaches Maine, it will push some clouds into the state during the afternoon and evening. It may bring a few showers into Downeast coastal locales later in the afternoon and evening too. This same area of low pressure will then track just to our east Saturday night into Sunday morning, giving us a chance for some showers on its way by, mainly for the eastern half of the state. So it looks like our Sunday will start with clouds and the chance for some showers, especially eastern areas, followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as the area of low pressure moves away from the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. Right now it looks like we’ll see some decent weather for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected both days. Temperatures both days will be in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure to our south is forecast to move northward and bring us a good chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. An isolated shower possible this afternoon Downeast. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 50°-60°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. A few late day showers possible near the coast. Highs in the 70s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Morning showers possible, mainly over eastern areas then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.