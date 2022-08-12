Man killed in fire at Maine home; Wife, 2 children escape early morning flames

INDUSTRY, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following an early morning fire at a home in Franklin County.

Officials were called to the fire on Moe’s Cove Road in Industry around 2 a.m.

Officials say a mother and her two children, a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old, were able to make it out safely.

Officials believe 46-year-old Ryan Hallman, the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, did not survive.

His remains have been taken to a funeral home to be examined by a medical examiner.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, but the investigation into what started the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.