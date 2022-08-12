Maine Celtics wrap up Central Maine clinic week

Stops in Ellsworth, Hampden, Waterville
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtics wrapped up their Central Maine tour of clinics with a stop in Waterville.

The team has also been to Ellsworth on Wednesday and Hampden on Thursday.

The clinics feature rotating stations to work on passing, shooting, rebounding, and defense.

It’s been a fun chance for players to get back out in the community.

“It’s been a great week. This is our final stop here in Waterville. We’ve been all over the state. We’ve seen hundreds of kids. Everyone’s excited to play some basketball. It’s just great to be back out here,” said Evans Boston, Maine Celtics Senior Director of Public Relations.

“I get to meet all the Maine Celtics players, and it’s really fun. I was very excited. My dad saw it online and immediately I asked him if I could go. I was really excited,” said Evan Barlow, Winslow 8th grader.

Boston added that Waterville’s first session had about 70 kids with roughly 40 players following in the second session.

