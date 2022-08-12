Maine CDC: Pediatric case of monkeypox identified in state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a case of monkeypox in a person under the age of 18.

Officials said this is the first pediatric case for the state and the fourth case overall.

Officials have not expanded on which county the pediatric case was confirmed in.

The Maine CDC said it will not release further information to protect patient privacy but is working to identify those who may have been exposed. Vaccinations will be made available to those close contacts.

At least two other states have confirmed cases of monkeypox in people under the age of 18: California and Florida.

The Maine CDC recommends those who have been exposed or have an unexplained rash contact their health care provider.

The Maine CDC also notes in it’s release: “Transmission of monkeypox requires close interaction with a symptomatic person. This includes close, physical, skin-to-skin contact. Monkeypox can cause a rash or sores (pox) and is sometimes preceded by a flu-like illness. In rare cases, it leads to severe illness and hospitalization. Monkeypox is rarely fatal.”

