Fire departments urge burn caution during drought

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - As the drought conditions continue across the state, local fire departments are urging caution when you burn.

The Orrington Fire Department responded to three fires Friday, including what they say was an illegal burn at an Orrington residence around 3:00.

They say they found a cellar of a torn-down house filled with illegal items to burn, including asbestos and other insulation, siding, shingles and wood coated in material.

They say the person who started the fire did not have a burn permit.

As the drought goes on, officials want the public to be informed before they burn.

”Now we’re in a moderate level of burning,” said Orrington Fire Department Captain Tim Kenney. “You’ve got to be extra careful until we get some rain, it’s been extremely dry. There’s very little stuff that you can burn now; even a lot of wood that has any type of material on it, you’re not allowed to burn.

“Especially this weekend, until we get some rain. Everybody likes to go the lake, go hiking and camping, but please be extra careful when you’re burning something.”

The illegal burn is under investigation by the Maine Forest Service.

