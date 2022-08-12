Fill the Bus for United Way of EM, Penquis

United Way of Eastern Maine holding 'Fill the Bus' event, collecting school supplies for area kids
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time to go back to school.

A pair of local organizations are working to help students whose families could use a little help to have what they need to kick off the year.

United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis hosted their annual “Fill the Bus” event at the Bangor and Lincoln Walmarts.

All the donations collected go to the “We’ve Got Your Back” program, which aims to provide a free backpack full of essential school supplies.

“1,200 kids that we’ll be distributing them to this year, and it’s just a really big help this year,” explained Renae Muskatell of Penquis. “I’m sure you’ve seen the prices. When you go in the store, we can’t believe backpacks are doubled in prices this year. So, this is just a really great way to help a lot of families in need this year, and we appreciate the customers that have been donating cash and donating supplies, and it’s just been a great a great day.”

You will also find them collecting school supplies again on Saturday, August 27th from 10:00-2:00 at the Palmyra and Skowhegan Walmarts.

These supplies will benefit students from Somerset and Waldo Counties

