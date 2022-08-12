Despite opposition, CMP asks state regulators for rate increase in 2023

Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power has filed new documents with state regulators to increase its rates.

That plan was first announced in the spring -- and Thursday CMP made the request official.

The plan -- as proposed -- would add about 5 dollars a month to the average residential customer bill in year one.

$2.78 in the second year.

and $2.33 in year three.

In documents, CMP tells the public utility commission it needs the money to make badly needed improvements to the grid, reduce outages, and support the state’s clean energy transformation.

The state’s public advocate and Governor Mills oppose the plan.

Still -- despite that opposition, in a recent interview CMP’s President and CEO said the company will push forward.

“We will continue to push forward again we need to continue to meet our customers’ expectations – we want to do it in a balanced way and a predictable and that’s why when we filed our notice we put forth a 3 year plan which will provide price predictability for our customers,” CMP President & CEO Joe Purington said.

The public advocate -- saying today this increase would add to customer misery during inflationary times and will work to prevent it.

Meanwhile, CMP wants rates to go into effect by the middle of next year.

