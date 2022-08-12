Carrier’s Mainely Lobster back open after driver crashed into building

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carrier’s Mainely Lobster is back up and running just 24 hours after a car drove into it causing extensive damage.

“Inch and a half of water on the floor. There was 15 gallons of fryer oil on the floor. The fryers were upside down. Cookstove was upside down. There was broken everything everywhere,” owner Bj Carrier said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

“Thankfully, it was just before we were opening, so nothing was really on. We didn’t have people on the line because somebody would have got really, really hurt.” Carrier added.

Seeing the conditions, the owner never could have imagined they’d be back open so soon.

“The first thing I did is cry. This is how I pay my bills and pay the bills of 32 other employees. We gotta get this together, and I got on the phone, and I got in contact with my local contractors. Everybody popped in, and everybody got everything done,” Carrier said.

Missing a day in the summer months simply isn’t an option for a restaurant like Carriers.

“These people work really hard. My employees are great people. They’re just like family, and you want them to make a living. They gotta get paid just like I do, and I have to keep things rolling, and it’s my responsibility to keep money in their pockets. So, we just buckled down and got it done,” said Carrier.

Carrier’s went through several safety tests before opening and as the owner says...

“We’re ready to rock and roll”.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.