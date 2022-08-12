Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a freak accident. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston.

WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident.

According to Doyle, the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter that was hooked to the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a jackknifed position.

After the driver called for help, Doyle said staff struggled to get the horse in the correct position to free it. And in the process, the horse fell over and freed itself.

Doyle said no injuries were reported, with the carriage and horse returning to the barn after the incident.

