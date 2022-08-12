Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour.

Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance.

According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine.

The preshow included PItbull’s official tailgate.

Mr. Worldwide was far away from his home base of Miami, but was welcomed by a legion of Maine fans.

We caught up with a few who traveled several hours - and across national borders - to be there.

