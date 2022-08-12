31st Annual Forest Heritage Days underway Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of Maine’s rich foresting heritage is underway in Greenville.

The 31st annual Forest Heritage Days began Friday and continues Saturday.

Organizers say this year’s event has a little bit of everything.

“They’re showing the past, the present, and what some of the some people are going to demonstrate what the future looks like with those conservation efforts and how do you keep a logging industry going,” said Destination Moosehead’s Allison Arbo. “You continue to cut and how do you maintain? So, it definitely is a past, present, future event celebrating this traditional heritage here.”

Saturday’s full day of events kicks off at 7 am with a Lumberman’s Breakfast at the American Legion Hall.

The main event starts at 10 am with the Game of Logging Competition, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food, and craft vendors.

