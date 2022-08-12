293 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are down.

The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down 17 from Wednesday.

15 people remain in critical care. down six.

Two people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC also reports 293 new cases. There are no additional deaths.

