United Way of Eastern Maine holding 'Fill the Bus' event, collecting school supplies for area kids

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Eastern Maine is teaming up with Penquis for their ‘Fill the Bus’ event as kids start heading back to school.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln to drop off school supplies, backpacks, or monetary donations.

Everything collected will benefit Penquis’ We’ve Got your Back program that aims to provide a free backpack full of all the essentials to over 1,200 kids in the area.

Deanna Street with United Way says it’s increasingly important to make sure kids are heading back to school with everything they need.

“COVID has made anxiety in children even worse so just setting them up, giving them what they need so they can be 100% focused and ready and in the moment in school I think will make a huge difference in their lives,” Street said.

If you can’t make it to the event on Friday you can stop by Penquis and drop donations off.

United Way of Eastern Maine will be holding another supplies drive Aug. 27 in Palmyra and Skowhegan for kids in the Somerset county areas.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.unitedwayem.org/.

