Showers & Storms Through Early Evening. Brighter Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front continues to move into northern and western locations. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and storms have developed. A few storms could be on the stronger side and could produce periods of heavy rain & gusty winds. No severe weather is expected. As the front slowly moves towards the coast, any showers & storms will begin to weaken and fizzle out as they lose daytime heating. The front should be along the I-95 corridor after 9 PM and by that point most of the moisture will be wanning. Once the front moves south & east of the Instate, which will be after midnight, any precipitation should have ended. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows that will drop into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Behind the front, an area of high pressure will begin to build in from the west on Friday. This will bring more sunshine & seasonable highs for Friday and through the weekend. Highs look to range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

High pressure will remain in control for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s & low 80s. There will be an area of low pressure that will pass to our south & east Saturday night and into Sunday. It does look like the track will be far enough to our east that only Downeast and far eastern parts of the state will see a chance for showers into early Sunday. The Bangor region may see an isolated shower or two. Partly cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Monday will be a dry and mostly sunny state to the week, but a pattern chance is expected by mid-week. An area of low pressure will move northwards out of the Mid-Atlantic on Monday and will stall in the Gulf of Maine by Tuesday. This will bring a few showers by Tuesday afternoon and will continue through Thursday. This will bring widespread beneficial moisture to the region especially for drought-stricken locations. Highs next week will stay mostly in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers & isolated storms possible until about 9 pm. Rest of the night will be cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will turn out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Showers possible over Downeast areas overnight.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers possible over eastern areas. The rest of the region will have partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing shower chances by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s.

