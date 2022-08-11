Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning.

Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.

Police say just after 10 a.m. they were called to a trail along the Androscoggin River for a report of a woman being chased by a man with a gun.

Officials say Ouellette was shooting at the woman as she was running away.

We’re told it does not appear the victim and Ouellette were known to each other.

But, police say the victim is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with Ouellette’s grandmother regarding an aggressive dog.

