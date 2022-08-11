Mason’s Brewing Co. opening second location in Auburn

Mason's Brewing Company
Mason's Brewing Company(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Mason’s Brewing Company is expanding to a second location in southern Maine.

Owner Chris Morley says the idea to move south has always been on his mind.

When the city of Auburn reached out about a spot on the river he says he knew it was the right place to be.

“The new location will have a distillery, brewery, and restaurant and Morley says he’s most excited about his new whiskey endeavors. ”We’re really fortunate, I’ve got an amazing staff, the community here in Brewer has been so supportive, and the craft beer community as a whole has been supportive. We’re just fortunate that we found the model that works. And I think for me the vision is kind of a plug and play like it’s an identical location. I think we can do it different and better than what we’ve done here, so we’ll take a stab at it,” Morley said.

Morley says they’re hoping to have construction plans approved this fall and open their doors in the spring or summer.

The new Mason’s will be located at 186 Main Street.

