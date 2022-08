BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to drop in Maine but they are not as low as other parts of the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $4.35 on Thursday. That’s down almost 20 cents from a week ago.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.99.

