Maine field hockey opens in No. 1 spot in America East preseason poll

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The America East defending champion Maine Black Bears were back on the practice field for the new fall season.

Black Bears defending conference championship (WABI)

“The energy is pretty high and also I’m sure there’s some nerves for the first-year players to be in that first practice. It’s definitely more of an emotional and mental practice. It’s good to always get the first one done and then get concentrated on the things that we need to do to get ready to start our season,” said Josette Babineau, head coach.

There’s a new cast to help Maine repeat as America East champions.

“There’s so many of them, so it’s hard to decide, but we did have two players last year come and join us during the spring: Mallory Mackesy and Olivia Geniti were both phenomenal. They played great defense with offensive skills, so I would definitely keep an eye out for them on the field this year,” said Chloe Walton, fifth-year forward.

The longstanding family environment goes a long way.

“Every year it’s a new team. Every year you get new people in. New people come out, but it’s about the culture that you set and the expectations that you continue through. The people who left last year left a legacy that we’re so grateful for. That’s something we’re going to continue. That’s not something that just goes away when they leave,” said Mia Borley, fifth-year goalkeeper.

They know what it takes, and now it’s time to do it again.

“Just to say that you’ve been there, you’ve done it, and to have that confidence taking the field with the returning players goes a long way,” said Babineau.

Maine’s first action comes in an exhibition game against Boston University on Monday at 2 p.m. in Massachusetts.

The regular season opens with a trip to UMass on Aug. 27.

The Black Bears’ home opener is Fri. Sept. 2 against Dartmouth at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.