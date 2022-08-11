Maine assessing cybersecurity threats in elections

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As our elections become more reliant on technology than ever before, New England government leaders are preparing to combat cyberattacks.

Senator Angus King and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows were among the speakers at Thursday’s Election Cybersecurity Workshop.

Studies that were cited found no evidence of foreign tampering with votes in the 2020 election but did note Russian, Chinese, and Iranian hackers attacked U.S. network security.

Topics included how to combat disinformation and safeguard from phishing attacks - factors that led to last year’s Colonial Pipeline breach and issues with the New York mayoral race.

”Knowing what steps each of us can take to secure our networks, have best practices in place to prevent malware or phishing attacks, and have crisis response plans for if or when something happens, that’s a vital part of the job for all of us,” Secretary Bellows said.

“We don’t know what’s coming in this election, we don’t know what’s coming in 2024, but if past history is any guide, trouble will be coming, and we have to be ready for it,” Senator King said.

The workshop was presented by the University of Southern California which hosts workshops for all 50 states.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.