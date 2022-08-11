Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4 on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call found the three bodies inside the residence.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the attorney general’s office said no further information would be released.

