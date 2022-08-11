Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury.

Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.

According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center at the end of June.

The US Marshals Service announced Lester was arrested at the end of July in Cancun, Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Kody Ouellette
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
Gavel
Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons
United Way of Eastern Maine holding ‘Fill the Bus’ event, collecting school supplies for area kids
Healthcare
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities