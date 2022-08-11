Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run

(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury.

Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.

According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center at the end of June.

The US Marshals Service announced Lester was arrested at the end of July in Cancun, Mexico.

