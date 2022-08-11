Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend

Dinosaurs invade the Cross Center
Dinosaurs invade the Cross Center(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!

Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend.

TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest.

The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend.

From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor training, organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“We pride ourselves on education, so it’s educating families and communities. And, what I think is the most incredible thing about that is the bonding experience it creates for some of the adults and children. We even, you know, dispel some of your favorite myths about some of the movies that you might have seen out there, which is, I think, really incredible and very eye-opening, not only for the the little ones, but also for adults themselves as well,” said “Brainy” Beth the dinosaur trainer.

Doors open to the public at 9 A.M. Friday through Sunday.

It’s recommended to buy your tickets online in advance.

Kids and adults are $22, seniors are $19, and there is a kids unlimited option for $36

