A Bit Warmer & More Humid Today, Late Day Showers/T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, a fairly tranquil day across the area for our Thursday. A cold front will cross the state later in the day. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher some warmer, more humid air into the region. As the front moves through, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms moving south and east across the state later this afternoon through the evening hours. Severe weather is not expected but rain could be heavy at times in any showers or thunderstorms that develop. Highs today will reach the 70s to near 80°, coolest along the coast due to a southerly breeze. Dew points will climb to the low to mid-60s making it a bit sticky today. The cold front will move to our east tonight with shower chances tapering off by midnight or shortly after. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s.

High pressure will build into the area Friday. This will bring us a brighter, seasonable and comfortable day Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs. High pressure will bring us another good day Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°. An area of low pressure is forecast to pass to our south and east later Saturday. At this point, it looks like it will be just far enough offshore to keep us dry Saturday but close enough that I don’t want to rule out the chance for a late day shower for Coastal Downeast areas. This same area of low pressure may give us a few showers Sunday morning over eastern areas otherwise as that system pulls away from the area, our Sunday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, later this afternoon through this evening. Highs between 70°-79°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms winding down by midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 55°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few late day showers possible near the coast. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Morning showers possible, mainly over eastern areas then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

