Bangor Public Library wraps summer concert series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a throwback night of rock and roll outside the Bangor Public Library Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered outside to take in the final performance in the library’s summer music series, featuring Retro Rockerz.

The Bangor group’s first performance in three years got the crowd moving.

It marks the end of a successful return for the outdoor summer program, but there’s still time for people of all ages to get involved with the library’s seasonal reading campaigns.

”We just love to engage with the community,” said adult programming/exhibits coordinator Candis Joyce. “There’s always lots of fun things going on, reading engagement of course with the children and adults, but also just fun things to help people be comfortable and love to come back.

“It’s wonderful attendance, it’s wonderful music, it’s been great to have this back at the library.”

You can find all of the library’s programs and resources online at bangorpubliclibrary.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.