Bangor Public Library wraps summer concert series

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a throwback night of rock and roll outside the Bangor Public Library Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered outside to take in the final performance in the library’s summer music series, featuring Retro Rockerz.

The Bangor group’s first performance in three years got the crowd moving.

It marks the end of a successful return for the outdoor summer program, but there’s still time for people of all ages to get involved with the library’s seasonal reading campaigns.

”We just love to engage with the community,” said adult programming/exhibits coordinator Candis Joyce. “There’s always lots of fun things going on, reading engagement of course with the children and adults, but also just fun things to help people be comfortable and love to come back.

“It’s wonderful attendance, it’s wonderful music, it’s been great to have this back at the library.”

You can find all of the library’s programs and resources online at bangorpubliclibrary.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Partners for Peace
Bangor non-profit holds workshop focused on intersection of domestic violence and HIV/AIDS
Augusta Chipotle
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
Aaron Nickerson
Unity man faces charges after incident in Montville
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law