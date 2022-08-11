Bangor playing for trip to Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - It’s a historic day for Bangor Little League.
The All-Stars from Maine are battling Middleborough, Mass. for the New England Championship and a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa.
Bangor came into the double-elimination tournament final undefeated with an earlier win over Mass, but now it’s win-or-go-home regardless.
They play Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. The coverage will be on ESPN.
