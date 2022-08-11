Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship

Middleborough, Mass. defeats Maine, 10-1
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss.

Middleborough, Mass. defeats Maine, 10-1
Middleborough, Mass. defeats Maine, 10-1(WABI/ESPN/LLWS)

Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa.

Kaden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob Landers provided a three-RBI triple to give Mass. a 5-0 lead through four innings.

Mass. starting pitcher Jaden Murphy proved tough to hit, and he helped his own cause with a two-run home run in the 5th inning to give Middleborough a 7-1 lead before the ultimate 10-1 result.

Maine’s lone run came on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Bangor came into the double-elimination tournament final undefeated with an earlier win over Mass., but the championship was win-or-go-home regardless.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

New England Championship
Bangor playing for trip to Little League World Series
Maine field hockey opens in No. 1 spot in America East preseason poll
Maine field hockey opens in No. 1 spot in America East preseason poll
Black Bears defending conference championship
Maine field hockey opens in No. 1 spot in America East preseason poll
FILE: Maine Celtics Dunkin' Summer Clinic Series
Maine Celtics holding summer clinics this week