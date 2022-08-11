Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss.

Middleborough, Mass. defeats Maine, 10-1 (WABI/ESPN/LLWS)

Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa.

Kaden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob Landers provided a three-RBI triple to give Mass. a 5-0 lead through four innings.

Mass. starting pitcher Jaden Murphy proved tough to hit, and he helped his own cause with a two-run home run in the 5th inning to give Middleborough a 7-1 lead before the ultimate 10-1 result.

Maine’s lone run came on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Bangor came into the double-elimination tournament final undefeated with an earlier win over Mass., but the championship was win-or-go-home regardless.

