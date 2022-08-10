Unity man faces charges after incident in Montville

MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Unity man is facing numerous charges after an incident in Montville on Tuesday.

Aaron Nickerson, 47, is charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing as well as other charges.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Morse Road.

Officials say because of the information they were getting, they called the State Police Tactical Team.

But we’re told before they showed up, deputies arrested Nickerson.

He was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

