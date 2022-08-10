Starbucks is back open!

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Starbucks fans in the area can rejoice!

The Bangor location on Bangor Mall Blvd is back open for business.

They closed at the beginning of June for a remodel of their store.

The original plan was to open back up August first but after a few complications it was pushed to Wednesday.

According to their Facebook page, their phone lines are not up and running yet but the coffee is flowing and pumpkin spice lattes are right around the corner!

