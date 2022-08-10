Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year

The fair runs August 11-20
The Skowhegan State Fair opens Thursday, August 11 and runs through the 20th.
The Skowhegan State Fair opens Thursday, August 11 and runs through the 20th.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair.

”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,” said Michael Pelletier, Superintendent for Halls and Concessions at the fair.

The Skowhegan State Fair has been drawing in crowds for over 200 years. Organizers promise the fair is the place to be over the next ten days. There’s everything from demolition derby’s, to harness racing, to truck pulls, and of course, fair food and vendors.

“I like to talk to people. I like to see kids with smiles on their faces,” said Donna Tripodi of Hartland. “It’s a happy place!”

Tripodi grew up going to the fair.

The 79-year-old is part of the fair circuit with her business Sugga Mamma’s.

“I sell sterling silver, mainly,” she said. “I sell stainless steel, costume jewelry, kids necklaces, sunglasses, body jewelry, sterling silver darlings - a little bit of everything. “Years ago I used to do flea markets in Florida, and we went to the fair one time, and I looked and saw this trailer, and I said, I think I could do that. I’d be good at that, so I gave that up and hit the road.”

She hasn’t stopped since. This will be her 22nd year at the Skowhegan State Fair.

Every year the fair draws in thousands of people from all over the country, many of whom plan their vacations to coincide with the fair.

“I have kids come back year after year and adults that will come up and say, “Do you know I’ve been coming here since I was nine years old?”

Back this year - dollars days, both Thursday and Wednesday.

“The addition of the dollar days is going to be huge. Children 10 and under get in free, which is nice. We have a Military Appreciation Day which is going to be Tuesday, so we give them a pretty good reduction on admission fees, so there’s something for everybody,” said Pelletier.

“It’s a friendly fair, nice family oriented fair, and it’s one of my favorites,” said Tripodi.

Click here for a full fair schedule.

