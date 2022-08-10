Overcast Skies Through Thursday Morning. Showers & Storms By The Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure remains across the region this evening. There have been some broken clouds, but overall cloudy skies will stick around overnight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s and you will notice some added humidity. There will also be areas of fog and light drizzle into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with overcast skies and as the day progresses, the clouds will begin to break up. Winds will turn out of the SSW at 5-10 mph and will begin to stream in a warmer and slightly more humid airmass. This means for areas along the coast and as far inland as the foothills should expect dew points to climb into the low to mid 60s Thursday. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with a few inland areas getting close to 80°. A cold front will move into northern and western areas by late afternoon and pushes towards the coast into the early part of the evening. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm as the front passes. No severe weather is expected but there could be pockets of heavy rain. As the front moves towards the coast (which will be closer to midnight) the showers should weaken and even fizzle out.

Behing the front, an area of high pressure will begin to build in from the west on Friday. This will bring more sunshine & seasonable highs for Friday and through the weekend. It will also help to drop dew points back into a more comfortable level. Highs look to range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

High pressure will remain in control through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. There will be a passing disturbance on Sunday that could bring light showers to areas mostly north & east of Bangor.

A pattern chance is expected by next week. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70s, but it does appear that a more active pattern is on the way. An area of low pressure will move northwards out of the Mid-Atlantic on Monday and will stall in the Gulf of Maine by the middle part of the week. This will bring a few showers by Monday with a greater chance Tuesday through the end of next week. Expect daily chances of beneficial widespread moisture.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of fog and light drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light southerly wind.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. A cold front will bring the chance for late afternoon/early evening showers & storms. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. Humidity will return to areas along the coast and as far inland as the foothills.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower risk is possible

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon scattered showers. Highs mostly in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s.

