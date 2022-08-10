NY men convicted in connection with deadly 2016 Rangeley incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two New York men have been convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a deadly incident in 2016 in Rangeley.

According to federal court documents and evidence presented at trial, 51-year-old Andrew Muller and 42-year-old Robert Holland came up with a plan to steal drugs from a Rangeley residence.

Authorities say the two, along with three others, developed the plan in July of 2016.

Two of the other men entered the Rangeley home armed with knives and a baseball bat with the intent to take the drugs.

The homeowner shot the men and one died.

Muller and Holland both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

