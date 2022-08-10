Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a chance for a few showers in the mountains today otherwise it looks like a mainly dry day as weak high pressure builds into the region. We’ll continue to see lots of clouds today which will keep us on the cooler side with highs running a few degrees below average this afternoon. Highs today will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the night tonight with lows dropping to the mid-50s to low 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight too.

A cold front will cross the state later in the day Thursday. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher some warmer, more humid air into the region. As the front moves through, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times in any showers or thunderstorms that develop. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80° with dew points climbing to the low to mid-60s. The cold front will move to our east Thursday night followed by high pressure building into the area Friday. This will bring us a great end to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Temperatures will be seasonable and humidity levels will be comfortable. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° for highs. High pressure will bring us another good day Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible, mainly in the mountains. Highs between 67°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 55°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 71°-79°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers possible. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

