Man arrested after crashing into Old Town home, running away

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man who fled the scene after crashing into an Old Town house last week has been arrested.

57-year-old Roger Eldridge is charged with aggravated criminal mischief, eluding an officer and violating his probation and bail.

Police say a vehicle driven by Eldridge crashed into a home on Stillwater Avenue on August 2.

No one was hurt.

We’re told he left on foot in the woods, along with a passenger.

Police say before hitting the home, the vehicle hit and destroyed the Old Town Police Department’s radar trailer.

Eldridge was on probation after being arrested the previous week for operating under the influence.

