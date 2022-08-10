Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills.

Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program.

The applications are now available online or at most city and town halls.

Whether you have a multi-million-dollar home on the water or a moderately-priced house on a side street, the tax break can apply to you.” Not all of Cape Elizabeth is rich and on the ocean. A lot of people are just trying to get by,” said Cape Elizabeth Town Assessor Clint Swett.

If you are approved, your 2023 tax bill will be the same as it was in 2022. If taxes go down, you’ll be charged the lower rate, officials said.

To qualify, applicants must be a permanent resident of Maine, at least 65 years old, owned a home in Maine for at least 10 years total and you must be eligible for a homestead exemption on the property you’re placing in the program.

This program is giving seniors peace of mind knowing they will not be driven from their homes because their property taxes are out of reach.

“Obviously at this age, our income is limited,” Cape Elizabeth resident George Schuman said.

Schuman and his wife have lived in their home for forty years. Both are retired and living on fixed incomes.

“It’s extraordinary. It’s a godsend,” Schuman said.

The State passed the Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens law just this year. Cities and towns can collect less from the seniors, because the state of Maine will reimburse the difference.

“It’s going to help the seniors,” Swett said. “Our only hope is that the State of Maine will be able to continually fund this program into the future.”

James Cusack, another Cape Elizabeth resident said he is not quite sure if he qualifies, but he will fill out the application.

“It would be a big help because we live on social security only,” Cusack said.

Officials said a few other things to keep in mind, applications have to be filled out and returned by Dec. 1 and residents have to re-apply each year.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.