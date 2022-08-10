Longtime Bangor Band conductor retiring

Curvin "Chip" Farnham was celebrated at the season finale concernt.
Curvin "Chip" Farnham was celebrated at the season finale concernt.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a night of finales for the Bangor Band Tuesday.

Not only was it the band’s final performance this summer season, it also marked the final show for conductor Curvin “Chip” Farnham.

Farnham was celebrated before the show for his 10 years of service to the Band, including a recognition from the Maine State Legislature.

It’s the latest chapter in a life of music for Farnham, who was formerly a Professor of Music at UMaine and the Director of Bands.

The band’s season finale was up on the big stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, giving Farnham one last chance to soak it all in.

”Music is an element in all of our lives that just improves us as people,” Farnham said. “It takes on an aspect of our soul and our intellect.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for me. They’re wonderful people, they’re welcoming people, they have been just a home for me in terms of music and friendship since I’ve been here.”

Farnham says his future plans involve traveling and, of course, listening to music.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

The fire department will not pass along the bills to those without insurance.
Litchfield Fire Department to collect from insurance companies on certain calls
57-year-old Roger Eldridge is charged with aggravated criminal mischief, eluding an officer and...
Man arrested after crashing into Old Town home, running away
Girl Scout Troop 715
Hampden Girl Scout troop spreads positivity to classmates
Maine Educator Summit
Educators gather for first Maine Educator Summit