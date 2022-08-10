Longtime Bangor Band conductor retiring

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a night of finales for the Bangor Band Tuesday.

Not only was it the band’s final performance this summer season, it also marked the final show for conductor Curvin “Chip” Farnham.

Farnham was celebrated before the show for his 10 years of service to the Band, including a recognition from the Maine State Legislature.

It’s the latest chapter in a life of music for Farnham, who was formerly a Professor of Music at UMaine and the Director of Bands.

The band’s season finale was up on the big stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, giving Farnham one last chance to soak it all in.

”Music is an element in all of our lives that just improves us as people,” Farnham said. “It takes on an aspect of our soul and our intellect.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for me. They’re wonderful people, they’re welcoming people, they have been just a home for me in terms of music and friendship since I’ve been here.”

Farnham says his future plans involve traveling and, of course, listening to music.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.