Dozens of cows escape as fire tears through Gorham barn

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed two barns at a Gorham dairy farm Tuesday night.

Fire crews from several departments were called to the Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road Tuesday evening as the fire went to a third alarm, but they were not able to save the barns.

The farm owner was not ready to go on camera Wednesday morning, but the farm did post on Facebook “We’re heartbroken. At a loss for words. No one was injured and most of the animals made it out.”

Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s Office were expected to be on scene Thursday to look at what happened and try to determine how the fire started.

The Gorham fire chief told WMTW off camera that 50 cows were saved from the fire. It was not clear Wednesday morning how many cows died, but several did.

Video from the scene shows extensive damage but a nearby home was not damaged.

Officials from the Town of Gorham visited the scene Wednesday morning along with many neighbors and other organizations.

The farm’s Facebook page describes Flaggy Meadow Farm as a family owned & operated business where they enjoy their jobs and “strive to produce high quality milk.”

