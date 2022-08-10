Collins responds to search at Trump’s home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called this week’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence “unprecedented.”

We spoke with Collins earlier Wednesday.

“We don’t know the details yet. I found it shocking. But, again, I think the Justice Department needs to release more information on what the basis was for the FBI raid. If, in fact, it only had to do with disputes over documents, this seems to me to be an excessive move on the part of the Justice Department,” she said.

Collins says she does expect more information will be released from the Justice Department about what prompted the raid.

