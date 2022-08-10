Bill aims to improve access to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Senator Angus King has introduced a bill in hopes of improving access to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The bill that’s co-sponsored by Senator Susan Collins would authorize the expansion by giving the National Park Service permission to acquire land that better connects

the Monument to the Millinocket region and major roads in the area.

King says all expansions will occur with the cooperation of willing landowners, will protect traditional hunting, fishing and snowmobile usage on the acquired property,

and are expressly forbidden from being done through eminent domain.

The expansion is widely supported by Katahdin region leaders.

King hopes to hold a hearing on the legislation later this year and welcomes feedback from the community.

