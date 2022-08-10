Bangor non-profit holds workshop focused on intersection of domestic violence and HIV/AIDS

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partners for Peace, a non-profit domestic violence resource center in Bangor, finished up a two-day workshop on Wednesday focused on the intersection of domestic violence and HIV and AIDS.

The workshop hosted trainers from the National Network To End Domestic Violence who offered training on what the needs of those individuals might be and how they can be best supported.

Partners for Peace says they’re always looking for volunteers and can’t have too many.

”There is a lot of need for domestic violence services in the state of Maine, and our communities in Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties, that’s a huge community to be served. Having many hands coming and helping with that, and many folks coming to the table really means that we can provide the most services and the best services in our community,” said Katie Shephard, Partners for Peace

For more information on all the services Partners For Peace offers, including the number to their 24-hour help-line, visit partners for https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/

