Volunteers needed for Hampden’s annual Children’s Day celebration

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden’s annual Children’s Day celebration is back this Saturday and they need your help.

Right now they are in need of several volunteers for the event to help things run smoothly.

It’s full of activities for all ages including a parade, petting zoo and a fireworks show at night.

Volunteer Janet Hughes says after the pandemic it’s been difficult to get things back up and running like they used to but they hope this year will really bring people together.

”It’s a really wonderful feeling to see all those children. Once we’re there we see how that good work really comes to play in the community. It’s nice to have a community event especially now after COVID and skipping out on two years and really not meeting up with each other,” said Hughes.

“There’s always something and there’s always organizations that need help, just lots of help. I’m really amazed and impressed with the outpouring support with this community for this event as well,” said Tiffany McIntosh, volunteer.

If you are interested in giving your time Saturday you can head to their Facebook page and send them a message - there will be a volunteers meeting on Friday.

The event kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m. with the Kiwanis Breakfast.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.