Road washout forces 143-mile detour in Maine

JACKMAN, Maine (WMTW) - Part of Route 6/15 in Jackman is closed after two days of heavy rainfall, causing a culvert to fail and part of the road and shoulder to wash away.

That area picked up 1.78 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning.

The Maine Department of Transportation set up a detour that involves taking Route 201 to Bingham and Route 16 in Abbot. The total detour length is 143 miles. That is roughly the distance from Portland to Providence, Rhode Island.

MaineDOT said nearly 800 vehicles use this section of Route 6/15 in Jackman on an average day, many of which are trucks.

The culvert that failed is a corrugated metal pipe that is 54 inches wide and 80 feet long.

Once the water recedes, MaineDOT said they will assess the condition of the existing pipe and plan the next steps to restore traffic to the road.

It was not clear how long the road would be closed.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.