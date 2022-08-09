Northern Light team built specialized medical table when theirs was backordered

Mehta Table
Mehta Table(Northern Light Health)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mehta table is a specialized medical table used to treat infantile scoliosis through a series of casts that de-rotate and straighten the spine.

When a new table for Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center went on backorder with no indication when delivery might be, Dr. William Bassett and the pediatric orthopedic team decided to build their own.

This after meeting a mother whose child was diagnosed with infantile scoliosis and could not travel for treatment.

“Everyone knew that we needed to do something relatively quickly, and everyone came together. Everyone had a unified goal. We knew what we were doing it for, and in this case, this one particular patient that couldn’t wait any longer. I think it goes to speak to our team here as well as hospital administration to just making it happen, which is what needed to happen,” said Bassett, Northern Light Pediatric Orthopedics.

The Mehta chair that had been on backorder has since arrived, but they still have the chair they built as a back-up.

For more information on Northern Light Health Pediatric Orthopedics, visit northernlighthealth.org.

